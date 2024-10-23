Questions remain on agreement with China; Centre must take people into confidence: Congress

NEW DELHI: Days after India and China firmed up an agreement on patrolling by their militaries along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, the Congress on Wednesday said it expects that the disengagement will restore the status quo ante as it existed in March 2020 and asked the government to take the people of India into confidence on the matter.

The opposition party's assertion comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping's bilateral talks on the margins of the BRICS summit in Russia.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said many questions remain about the Modi government's announcement that an agreement has been reached with China on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"The Foreign Secretary has said that this is 'leading to disengagement and eventually a resolution of the issues that had arisen in these areas in 2020'. We hope that India's worst foreign policy setback in decades is being honourably resolved," he said in a statement.

"We expect that the disengagement will restore the status quo ante as it existed in March 2020," he said.