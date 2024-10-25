Nation

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh blames Trudeau for strained India- Canada relations

Relations between India and Canada have soured after Trudeau alleged that the Indian government was involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Harpreet Bajwa
Updated on
2 min read

CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh on Friday accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of promoting Khalistani propaganda, which he claimed has led to deteriorating relations between India and Canada.

Singh's remarks came amid frosty relations between India and Canada.

He said, "Trudeau is only interested in securing Sikh votes for the upcoming elections in Canada, regardless of the consequences. He has previously jeopardized India-Canada relations. India and Canada had a very friendly relations. It is Trudeau who ruined it.’’

Reflecting on his tenure as chief minister, Singh recalled Trudeau's visit to India in 2018. He said, “He is promoting Khalistani elements, which is unacceptable. When I was in government, I refused to meet the then Canadian Defense Minister, whom I labeled a 'Khalistani sympathizer.'”

Singh added that when Trudeau expressed a desire to meet him, he declined. “Trudeau wanted to visit Punjab, but the Government of India intervened, stating that if he did not meet the chief minister, he could not travel to Punjab. Ultimately, we had to meet,” he noted.

Relations between India and Canada have soured significantly following Trudeau’s allegations in the Canadian Parliament last year, where he claimed there were “credible allegations” of Indian government involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India has criticised Canada for its inaction against Khalistani supporters who seek to undermine India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Against this backdrop, India recalled its High Commissioner and five other diplomats from Canada after they were named as "persons of interest" in a Canadian investigation into Nijjar's killing.

