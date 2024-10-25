Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh blames Trudeau for strained India- Canada relations

CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh on Friday accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of promoting Khalistani propaganda, which he claimed has led to deteriorating relations between India and Canada.

Singh's remarks came amid frosty relations between India and Canada.

He said, "Trudeau is only interested in securing Sikh votes for the upcoming elections in Canada, regardless of the consequences. He has previously jeopardized India-Canada relations. India and Canada had a very friendly relations. It is Trudeau who ruined it.’’

Reflecting on his tenure as chief minister, Singh recalled Trudeau's visit to India in 2018. He said, “He is promoting Khalistani elements, which is unacceptable. When I was in government, I refused to meet the then Canadian Defense Minister, whom I labeled a 'Khalistani sympathizer.'”