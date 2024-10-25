Pakistani terrorists targeting Kashmiri locals in J-K to evoke fear: Defence official

SRINAGAR: Pakistani terrorists are deliberately targeting locals to evoke fear and terror in Kashmir, a defence spokesman said here, a day after four persons including two army jawans were killed in a terror attack in the Gulmarg area of Jammu and Kashmir.

Of the four deceased, three, a soldier and the two civilians working as porters for the Army were local Kashmiri Muslims.

In a statement, Srinagar-based Defence official said Pakistani terrorists, with a view to disrupt peace and stability in Kashmir, cowardly targeted an Army column which was carrying soldiers and local porters.

The alert troops swiftly and resolutely retaliated, forcing the terrorists to retreat, leaving behind a weapon and rucksack, he said, adding they escaped into a dense foliage, exploiting the fading light.

He said that two brave soldiers -- Rifleman Kaisar Ahmad Shah from Anantnag (J-K) and Rifleman Jeevan Singh from Sirsa (Haryana) -- succumbed to the injuries sustained during the exchange of fire.