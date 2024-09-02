Shambhu border: SC constitutes committee to amicably resolve grievances of protesting farmers

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday constituted a committee headed by former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice Nawab Singh to amicably resolve the grievances of protesting farmers at the Shambhu border.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan directed the committee to convene its first meeting within a week.

The top court said the farmers' issues should not be politicised and be considered by the committee in a phased manner.