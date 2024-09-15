Who will be next Delhi CM? Sunita Kejriwal, Atishi among possible candidates

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's unexpected announcement to resign in two days has sparked widespread speculation regarding his successor. Among the potential candidates being discussed are his wife Sunita Kejriwal, and his ministers Atishi and Gopal Rai.
Kejriwal, who was released on bail earlier this week from Tihar Jail in connection with the excise policy graft case, stated that he would convene a meeting with AAP MLAs in the coming days, during which a new party leader would be chosen to take over as chief minister.
Addressing AAP leaders and workers at the party headquarters, Kejriwal made the surprising announcement of his resignation. He further declared that he would only resume his position as chief minister after being given a "certificate of honesty" by the people of Delhi.
He added, "People should vote for me in the Delhi Assembly polls early next year if they think I am honest; otherwise, they should not."
Kejriwal also ruled out the possibility of Manish Sisodia, the second-highest leader in the AAP and former deputy chief minister, replacing him, stating that Sisodia would also not assume the post unless given a clean chit by the people of Delhi.
Though no official statement was made by AAP regarding the new chief minister following Kejriwal's resignation, sources have indicated that Sunita Kejriwal, his wife, could be a potential candidate.
A party functionary noted that Sunita Kejriwal, a former Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer, played a significant role in the party's campaigns during the recent Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana, following Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 21st March. Her background in government operations could also make her a viable candidate.
However, another senior AAP leader maintained that an MLA from the party would likely become the new chief minister.
Kejriwal has said that the name of the next chief minister will be decided during a meeting with party MLAs on Tuesday.
Other potential candidates for the chief minister's post include ministers Kailash Gahlot and Saurabh Bharadwaj.
There is also speculation that AAP may choose a Dalit or Muslim legislator to hold the chief minister's post, given the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The city has 12 reserved constituencies and nearly half a dozen seats with a significant minority population.
Among the frontrunners, Atishi stands out due to her leadership over several key portfolios, including education, finance, PWD, revenue, and services. Considered close to Kejriwal, she is also one of the party's top spokespersons, regularly defending the AAP government and attacking the BJP in press conferences.
Gopal Rai, one of AAP's senior-most leaders, has been part of the government since the party first came to power in 2013 and commands significant respect within the party.
Saurabh Bharadwaj, another prominent member of the Delhi Cabinet, currently handles important portfolios such as health and urban development. He is also a visible figure in defending the party and countering BJP's governance-related criticisms.
AAP sources have hinted that the new chief minister could come from the minority community, as the party has seen reduced support from the community since the 2020 Delhi riots. In this scenario, Delhi Minister Imran Hussain might emerge as the surprise candidate.