Who will be next Delhi CM? Sunita Kejriwal, Atishi among possible candidates

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's unexpected announcement to resign in two days has sparked widespread speculation regarding his successor. Among the potential candidates being discussed are his wife Sunita Kejriwal, and his ministers Atishi and Gopal Rai.

Kejriwal, who was released on bail earlier this week from Tihar Jail in connection with the excise policy graft case, stated that he would convene a meeting with AAP MLAs in the coming days, during which a new party leader would be chosen to take over as chief minister.

Addressing AAP leaders and workers at the party headquarters, Kejriwal made the surprising announcement of his resignation. He further declared that he would only resume his position as chief minister after being given a "certificate of honesty" by the people of Delhi.

He added, "People should vote for me in the Delhi Assembly polls early next year if they think I am honest; otherwise, they should not."

Kejriwal also ruled out the possibility of Manish Sisodia, the second-highest leader in the AAP and former deputy chief minister, replacing him, stating that Sisodia would also not assume the post unless given a clean chit by the people of Delhi.

Though no official statement was made by AAP regarding the new chief minister following Kejriwal's resignation, sources have indicated that Sunita Kejriwal, his wife, could be a potential candidate.

A party functionary noted that Sunita Kejriwal, a former Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer, played a significant role in the party's campaigns during the recent Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana, following Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 21st March. Her background in government operations could also make her a viable candidate.