2 bridges collapse in Bihar within 24 hrs

PATNA: Reviving memories of the bridge collapse spree, Bihar witnessed two incidents of bridge collapse in two separate districts of the state. While a section of an under-construction Bakhtiyarpur-Tajpur bridge collapsed near Nandani Lagunia railway station in Samastipur district, a bridge constructed over Gandak river fell down in Munger district due to the strong current of flood water.
At least 80,000 people were affected due to the collapse of the bridge, also known as ‘Bichli Pul’. The bridge was constructed under Mukhya Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana (CM rural road scheme) in 2012. The bridge was crucial for people living in the riverine (diara) region of the area have no road communication for travelling to Khagaria.
The communication between Harinamar, Jhovabahiyar and other panchayats in Munger district with Gogari in Khagaria district has been snapped due to the collapse of the bridge.
On the other hand, a section of the under-construction bridge collapsed in Samastipur district on Sunday night. The bridge connects Tajpur in Samastipur and Bakhtiyarpur in Patna district.
Navayug Engineering Company Limited is constructing an all weather high speed bridge over Ganga river and a span that had been installed a few months ago collapsed.
The incident took place near Nandani Lagunia railway station in Samastipur. The construction work was being supervised by State Road Development Corporation Limited (BSRDCL), a state government undertaking. It is alleged that the company officials were trying to bury the debris of the fallen span beneath the soil with an intention to destroy the evidence.
The incident happened during the replacement of bearings of girders of the Bakhtiyarpur-Tajpur Ganga Mahasetu. While placing the girders on the pillars, one of them collapsed,” said BSRDCL managing director Shirshat Kapil Ashok nobody was injured in the incident that took place on Sunday night, sources said.