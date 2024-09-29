Congress leader Sachin Pilot slams BJP's 'Pakistan pitch' as 'election rhetoric'

Asked about Yogi Adityanath's remarks last week about Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) will become part of J-K after the BJP returns to power, Pilot said, "I am surprised why the chief minister of a state is making that statement right during the elections, the former Union minister said.

Pilot claimed the BJP raises these issues just briefly for three weeks of election campaigning and after that things go back to normal.

Asked if he regards the BJP talk on PoK election rhetoric, Pilot said, "100 percent, it has nothing to do with reality on the ground. I think these things are brought up every time during election speeches just to sway people's emotions and divert attention. BJP talks about 'one nation, one election', then they talk about PoK, then they talk about other things during polls but what about agrarian distress, record unemployment and inflation, the 47-year-old leader said.

Sachin Pilot further said that the issues of the three farm laws, the humiliation of athletes, Agniveer, will cost the BJP. The middle classes, young people, everyone is now fed up and the Congress is fighting a spirited campaign.

Asked about talk of infighting in the Haryana Congress and there being multiple chief ministerial aspirants as was the case in his home state of Rajasthan last year, Pilot said every single Congress leader in Haryana has said that they will obey the paty's decision.