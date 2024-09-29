Rahul Gandhi's poll guarantees in Himachal, Karnataka came a cropper: Amit Shah in Haryana

After Badshahpur, Shah addressed two more rallies at Nangal Chaudhary in Mahendragarh and Indri in Karnal district.

He said he has sensed the "atmosphere" across Haryana and asserted that the BJP is set to score a "hat-trick" of poll victories in the state.

The Congress can neither secure the country nor make it developed, Shah said, targeting the opposition party over corruption, casteism, nepotism and appeasement.

He dubbed the Congress as "anti-poor", "anti-Dalits", "anti-youngsters" and "anti-farmers."

As some BJP rebels are contesting the election as independents, Shah told the gathering at Indri to cast their votes on "lotus" (the saffron party's poll symbol).

Referring to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill at Badshahpur, he said, "You have a problem with the current legislation on the Waqf Board. We will amend it in the Winter Session of Parliament."

Several opposition leaders alleged last month that the Centre's Waqf Bill aims at creating a divide in the society and said they would strongly oppose it.

Campaigning for the party candidates in the Gurugram region, including Rao Narbir Singh from Badshahpur, Shah said every 10th soldier in the Army comes from Haryana.

From former prime minister Indira Gandhi to Manmohan Singh, the Congress did not fulfil the demand of "One Rank, One Pension" and it was the Narendra Modi government that implemented it in 2015, the home minister said.

Lashing out at Gandhi over the Agnipath scheme for short-term military recruitment, Shah described the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha as a "lying machine" and alleged that he has claimed that Agniveers would not get jobs.

"Rahul baba, who are you trying to instigate? You did not implement OROP," he said.

The Agnipath scheme has been introduced to ensure a youthful profile of the armed forces, Shah said.

With the Congress consistently targeting the BJP over the issue, Shah told the gatherings, "Do not hesitate to send your children to the Army. Haryana and the Centre will give pensionable jobs to every single Agniveer (those who are not absorbed in the force)."

"After five years, you will not find even one Agniveer without a pensionable job," he said, adding that they will be given permanent jobs in the CRPF, ITBP, BSF, SSB and Haryana government.

With Navratri starting from October 3, Shah said, "On October 5, while casting your votes, you have to give an answer to Rahul baba and his party as to who insults Shakti (the goddess)."

He alleged that the Congress is "blinded by appeasement."