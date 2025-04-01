SC extends interim protection to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia

During the course of the hearing, advocate, Dr Abhinav Chandrachud, appearing for Allahabadia, had said that this was for clubbing of FIRs. The petitioner (Allahabadia) has received many death threats. First in Maharashtra, then Assam, now Jaipur. There was a reward. The offense is old Section 153-A (Prompting hatred) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Justice Kant responded to the advocate and asked what were the parameters of obscenity/vulgarity.

"If this is not obscenity in this country, then what is? See the language you are using! You have got license to speak all kind of (language)? This type of condemnable behavior...it's not a question of an individual's morality. He is insulting parents also! There is something dirty in this person's mind that has been spread through this program," the bench of the top court observed.

Questioning the conduct of Allahabadia, the judge said, "somebody thinks that because I have become so and so popular, I can speak any kind of words and take entire society for granted...you tell us anyone in the world who would like such words!"

Slamming him for using derogatory words, the court questioned him, if one can seek cheap publicity by using abusive language.

"The words you have chosen, parents will be ashamed, sisters will be ashamed. Entire society will feel ashamed. The pervert mind. The perversion you and your henchmen have exhibited! We have judicial system, bound by rule of law. If there are threats, law will take course," the court said.