Waqf Amendment Bill is an assault on Constitution, says Brinda Karat

Meanwhile, the CPM leadership dismissed rumors that it might leave the Opposition alliance, INDIA Bloc. Senior Politburo member Brinda Karat said at the Party Congress that the CPM believes a platform of secular parties is necessary to fight the BJP.

"While being part of such a platform, the party has to also work to strengthen itself. There are certain issues on which the CPM can never compromise like its fight against Hindutva. To maintain such an uncompromising stance, the party has to strengthen itself," she said.

She stated that the party’s political resolution mentioned how the INDIA Bloc helped in the BJP losing many seats in Parliament. She also made it clear that the party has no issues when it comes to standing against the BJP-RSS.

"We are all united in the fight against the BJP and the RSS. There are no ifs and buts on this. As far as the INDIA platform is concerned, we are very clear that in order to defeat the BJP, a wider platform of secular parties is extremely necessary. The INDIA platform was for the Lok Sabha polls. After the LS elections, there have been a few state assembly elections too. In some elections, there were already pre-existing alliances. We are clear that whether it’s the INDIA platform as it exists today, or whether it’s rejuvenated in future, we are very much part of the understanding, that a strong platform is imperative to defeat and isolate the BJP," she said.

She went on to say that the CPM’s strength does not come from showing power but from its deep political understanding.

"We have to be very clear that the independent strength of the party is not about mere flexing of muscles, but it stems from a deep political understanding that we possess. We are duty-bound to implement our own party programme. There are certain issues on which we can never compromise," she added.