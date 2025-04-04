50 detained in Ahmedabad as nationwide protests erupt over Waqf Amendment Bill

AHMEDABAD: Nationwide protests broke out after Parliament passed the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill. The protest started soon after Friday prayers and spread across the country. From West Bengal to Gujarat, Bihar to Tamil Nadu, and across Telangana, Karnataka, Assam, and Jharkhand, Muslim communities came together in large tio oppose the bil. Men, women, and even children—mobilized in a rare show of unified dissent, turning mosques and public spaces into protest grounds.

In Ahmedabad, the situation became tense after the Friday prayers at the historic Jama Masjid and Sidi Saiyyed Mosque. The city witnessed a massive turnout, as protesters poured into the streets, denouncing the bill they claim threatens minority rights and religious autonomy.