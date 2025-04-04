50 detained in Ahmedabad as nationwide protests erupt over Waqf Amendment Bill

AHMEDABAD: Nationwide protests broke out after Parliament passed the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill. The protest started soon after Friday prayers and spread across the country. From West Bengal to Gujarat, Bihar to Tamil Nadu, and across Telangana, Karnataka, Assam, and Jharkhand, Muslim communities came together in large tio oppose the bil. Men, women, and even children—mobilized in a rare show of unified dissent, turning mosques and public spaces into protest grounds.
In Ahmedabad, the situation became tense after the Friday prayers at the historic Jama Masjid and Sidi Saiyyed Mosque. The city witnessed a massive turnout, as protesters poured into the streets, denouncing the bill they claim threatens minority rights and religious autonomy.
People held placards that read “Withdraw the Waqf Bill” and “Reject the UCC” were held high, while black armbands served as a stark symbol of resistance. The crowd’s chants of “Dictatorship will not work” echoed through the city center, underlining growing fears of authoritarian overreach.
As the demonstration gained momentum, police intervened and detained at least 50 protesters, adding a new layer of tension to an already volatile situation.