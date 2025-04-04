CPI(M) party congress adopts resolution condemning Waqf bill passage

MADURAI: The 24th party congress of the CPI(M) on Friday adopted a resolution condemning the passage of the Waqf bill and called on secular and democratic-minded citizens to unite and demand its withdrawal.

Parliament approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, early on Friday after the Rajya Sabha gave its nod to the contentious legislation following an over 13-hour debate.

The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it.

It was passed in the Lok Sabha early on Thursday, with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it.

The Bill is now awaiting the president's assent before it becomes law.

"This 24th congress of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) condemns the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill by Parliament. This legislation is an assault on the Constitution and the rights of minorities," according to the resolution adopted by the CPI(M).

"The CPI(M) calls upon all secular people and organisations of the country to protest against this Act which will only increase communal polarisation and damage the secular fabric of the nation," the Left party said.

According to the resolution, the earlier law was a legal framework governing Waqf properties and ensuring their proper administration, protection and utilisation for religious and charitable purposes.

However, the amended legislation makes significant changes that will undermine the foundational principles laid out in the earlier legislation, the CPI(M) said.

"Through this amendment, the BJP government is pushing its Hindutva agenda, aiming to divide people. It has been repeatedly claiming that the earlier Act has been used for extensive land grab by Muslims," according to the resolution.