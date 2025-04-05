We will throw Waqf Amendment Bill into dustbin if RJD comes to power', says Tejashwi Yadav

PATNA: A day after Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha remarked that those who oppose the Waqf Amendment Bill will be treated as traitors and jailed, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, said on Saturday that the bill would be thrown into the dustbin if the RJD-led Grand Alliance comes to power.

Talking to media persons at state RJD office, Tejashwi described the Bill as ‘unconstitutional’ and said that it was an attempt of BJP to divide the country. “They introduced the Bill in the parliament during budget session to divert people’s attention from real issues,” he alleged.

Waqf Amendment Bill was passed by both the parliament Houses after a long and intense debate.

Tejashwi said, “RJD opposed the Bill in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. All our MPs voted against it. We all believe that it is an unconstitutional Bill, it is in violation of Article 26.” He alleged that the BJP was in a hurry to table the Bill in the parliament to polarise voters as elections are due in several states, including Bihar, in a year or two.

He said Bihar assembly elections are due in October-November this year. “BJP will feet the heat of the Bill in the ensuing assembly elections in the state. People are very much aware of intentions of the saffron party behind pushing the Bill. They intent to do polarisation, divide country and divert people’s attention from real issues like unemployment, inflation, poverty and economic situation,” he asserted.