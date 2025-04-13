Giving governor absolute discretion would turn him into a super-constitutional figure: Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court in its recent verdict said that the Governor didn't have any discretionary powers, and giving the Governor absolute discretion would turn him into a "super-constitutional" figure.

"The Governor is merely a titular or de jure head of the State, and the task of governing the State is entrusted to the Chief Minister and his Council of Ministers who can be said to be the head of the State. The Governor cannot be accepted as an all-pervading super-constitutional authority," said, a three-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan.

They said this in the recent verdict pronounced on April 8 on the Tamil Nadu government's plea against the state governor, Dr R N Ravi's decision to sit over several bills passed by the State legislature.

The top court added that the Governor, in exercise of his functions under Article 200, is required to abide by the aid and advice tendered by the Council of Ministers.

The only exceptions to this rule can be traced to the second proviso to Article 200 and Article 163(1) of the Constitution.

"Thus, only in instances where the Governor is by or under the Constitution required to act in his discretion, would he be justified in exercising his powers under Article 200 contrary to the advice of the Council of Ministers. Further, any exercise of discretion by the Governor in exercise of his powers under Article 200 is amenable to judicial review," the apex court ruled.