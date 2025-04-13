Protestors hurl stones, police lathi charge in clash during anti-Waqf Act agitation in Assam

GUWAHATI: Protestors threw stones while the police used batons at a rally held against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 13, as agitators and police clashed in Cachar district of Assam.

The official told PTI that several hundred people hit the streets in Berenga area of Silchar town without permission to protest the recently enacted legislation.

"Around 300-400 people were protesting by blocking the road. When we tried to clear the path, a few of them threw stones at us. We had to use mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd," he added.

The area has been cleared now, the official said.