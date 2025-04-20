New players add to churn in Bihar politics ahead of assembly polls

NEW DELHI: Emergence of a slew of political parties headed by recognised names with unproven credentials in mass politics threatens to disturb the conventional electoral calculations in Bihar as the state prepares for assembly polls.

If it appeared a couple of months back that the Jan Suraj Party headed by Prashant Kishor, whose high-decibel foray into popular politics remains a work in progress, will be the only serious new entrant in the polls, former Congress leader I P Gupta has announced the arrival of his Indian Inquilab Party with an impressive show of strength in Gandhi Maidan around the age-old theme of caste mobilisation.

To add to the churn, amid question marks being raised over the fitness of JD(U) president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by his rivals, is the Hind Sena formed by former IPS officer Shivdeep Lande, a Maharashtrian whose flamboyant style at work has rendered him a certain brand recall if not any visible popular support.

If Lande aspires to make a difference in his 'karmabhoomi' Bihar, there is also R C P Singh, Kumar's closest aide-turned-bete noire who had joined the BJP but was left out in the cold after the party revived its alliance with the JD(U).

Singh, a former bureaucrat and a Kurmi like Kumar, is flexing his muscles after launching a new party -- Aap Sab Ki Awaz.