Centre calls April 24 all-party meet on Pahalgam terror attack; Rajnath Singh to lead talks

The Union government will be calling an all-party meeting on Thursday in the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam, official sources said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to chair it, they said.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Singh are speaking to leaders of various parties on the issue, the sources said.

Several opposition parties, including the Congress, had demanded that the government should convene a meeting of all parties over the issue.

Singh is expected to brief leaders of different parties on the brutal terror attack targeting tourists that left at least 26 persons dead.

On Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security in the wake of the biggest terror attack targeting civilians in a long spell of time.

Following the meeting, India announced its decision to downgrade diplomatic ties with Pakistan and announced a raft of measures, including expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the over six-decade-old Indus Water Treaty and immediate shutting down of the Attari-Wagah land-transit in response to the attack.

The high-level meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other key officials.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

