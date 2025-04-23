Day after Pahalgam attack, encounter breaks out in J&K's Kulgam
A day after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, a gunfight broke out between suspected terrorists and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, according to officials.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Tangmarg area of Kulgam district following information about the presence of ultras there.
An encounter broke out after the terrorists opened fire on the security personnel, officials said.
No casualties have been reported in the exchange of fire so far, the officials said adding further details were awaited.
Earlier on Wednesday, two terrorists were killed as an infiltration bid was foiled along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.
The security forces are on high alert after Tuesday's terror attack in Pahalgam left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.
Intelligence agencies have identified Saifullah Kasuri, also known by the alias Khalid, a senior commander of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as the mastermind behind the attack.
According to intelligence sources, five to six militants were involved in the attack, including several who had recently infiltrated the Valley from across the Line of Control (LoC).
Security forces have since launched a massive manhunt in and around the Pahalgam region, with aerial surveillance and ground operations underway to track down the perpetrators.
Security agencies have released sketches of three terrorists involved in heinous attack.
Meanwhile, according to sources, a few days prior to the incident, a terrorist based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir had made a suggestive remark hinting at the attack, but the intelligence agencies and security forces failed to act on it, which led to the grave tragedy.
The attack was a meticulously planned operation with international handlers based in PoK and Pakistan reportedly giving directions to the militants in real time. Intelligence sources said the militants who were involved in the attack were well trained in using weapons and provided with detailed reconnaissance reports of areas that have lesser deployment of security forces despite being popular tourist spots with heavy tourist influx.
Sources further stated that the attackers were equipped with helmet-mounted cameras, likely intended to record the carnage of tourists and forward the footage to their terror affiliates.