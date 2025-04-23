Day after Pahalgam attack, encounter breaks out in J&K's Kulgam

A day after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, a gunfight broke out between suspected terrorists and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, according to officials.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Tangmarg area of Kulgam district following information about the presence of ultras there.

An encounter broke out after the terrorists opened fire on the security personnel, officials said.

No casualties have been reported in the exchange of fire so far, the officials said adding further details were awaited.

Earlier on Wednesday, two terrorists were killed as an infiltration bid was foiled along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The security forces are on high alert after Tuesday's terror attack in Pahalgam left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

Intelligence agencies have identified Saifullah Kasuri, also known by the alias Khalid, a senior commander of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as the mastermind behind the attack.