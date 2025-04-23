Inside the CCS meet: How India shaped its response to Pahalgam terror attack

NEW DELHI: In a high-stakes response to one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years, India’s top security brass convened an emergency meeting on Wednesday, signaling a hardening diplomatic and strategic posture against Pakistan.

With the resolve of ‘Desh nahi Jhukane denge’ (We will not let the nation bow down), the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday held a more than two-and-a-half-hour-long meeting to deliberate on India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists on Tuesday.

The CCS, which included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, began with a briefing from Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Home Minister Amit Shah then presented ground realities to the Prime Minister. The discussion spanned diplomatic and military options, though the initial response remains firmly diplomatic.

The committee decided on a set of sweeping diplomatic and strategic measures aimed at isolating Pakistan. India will terminate the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, suspend the issuance of SAARC visas to Pakistani nationals, and recall its diplomats from Islamabad. The Integrated Check Post at Attari will also be shut immediately.