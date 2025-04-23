JKSA urges Kashmiri students to avoid sensitive posts, stay indoors after Pahalgam attack

CHANDIGARH: Fearing backlash, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) issued an advisory urging Kashmiri students across India urging students to refrain from engaging in political discussions or posting sensitive content on social media platforms, as such actions could provoke backlash or expose them to harm.

After 28 people were killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association(JKSA) had issues an advisory to all Kashmiri students studying across the country, which reads,

"In the wake of the tragic Pahalgam bloodbath, which has claimed the lives of over 28 innocent tourists, there is widespread grief, anger and mourning across the country.

In response to this, Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has issued an urgent advisory for all Kashmiri students studying across various states in India. The association has called for calm and caution during this tense and sensitive period, urging students to refrain from engaging in political discussions or posting sensitive content on social media platforms, as such actions could provoke backlash or expose them to harm.’’