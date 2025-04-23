Pahalgam attack: Kashmir's tourism industry fears setback, vows to recover

Suhail Ahmad, who owns at least three hotels in Srinagar and Pahalgam, said that killing innocent tourists would have a long-lasting impact on the union territory’s economy.

“The incident is unfortunate and condemnable. This should be a proper investigation in the matter. It has never happened here. It will ruin the tourism industry in Kashmir. The UT is 90 percent dependent on tourists,” he said.

Pahalgam is one of the most popular destinations in Kashmir, attracting lakhs of travelers due to its scenic locales. The town is also significant as one of the two routes to the Amarnath cave, a major pilgrimage site.

In 2018, Kashmir received 8.3 lakh tourists, including 56,000 foreign nationals. The footfall dropped drastically in 2020 to just 41,000. According to the J&K Tourism Department, only 3,900 foreign tourists arrived that year. Last year, total tourist footfall in Kashmir was 29.5 lakh, with about 66,000 foreign visitors.

The Central Government has invested considerable effort in recent years to promote tourism in J&K. It also organised a G20 tourism working group meeting in Srinagar in 2023 to attract international tourists.

President of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), Rajiv Mehra, said that members of the association have been promoting and selling J&K tour packages and will continue to do so.

“Such terrorism activities can not affect our morality to support the tourism industry of J&K… Drastic attacks on innocent tourists will have a very negative impact on both domestic tourism to a very large extent and international tourism in J&K although international tourist arrivals are less due to advisories issued by various countries… In the short run there would be cancellations but with support of all the stakeholders we are sure tourism would bounce back,” said Mehra.

Chairman of the Public Relations Council of TAAI, Rajan Sehgal, said the incident would certainly impact the upcoming season. He also called for adequate security arrangements to restore tourist confidence.

“Tulip season was very good as around eight lakh people visited the place. The flights are still going full. We have bookings for Pahalgam and other parts of Kashmir and they have not been cancelled yet… And we are getting a big support from the Travel Association from Kashmir that even the drivers are calling us saying, ‘We are waiting eagerly for the customer, and we will take care of them,’” he said.

Sehgal further added that the focus should be on promoting tourism in J&K during the coming season with appropriate security measures. “There should be more security during the tourist season… there should be some security camps. So, when people go there, they will be confident. This is our humble suggestion and request,” he said.

Mehra, who is also the general secretary of the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH), said, “There shall be some cancellations but with support from all stakeholders tourism would surely bounce back. We appeal to the Government of India, local authorities and all stakeholders to ensure swift action, restore confidence and strengthen the sense of safety and security in the region.”

Meanwhile, airlines and online travel companies are offering refunds and assistance for rescheduling travel in light of recent developments. The founder-chairman of easymytrip.com, Nishant Pitti, said they have extended free change and cancellation waivers for all bookings made on or before April 22, applicable for travel until April 30.

“Additionally, we are coordinating closely with airlines and local authorities and will share regular updates. Your safety and convenience remain our top priorities,” he posted on ‘X’.

Air India and IndiGo also operated two additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday to ferry passengers wishing to leave the union territory.

“Customers who wish to cancel their bookings will be provided with a full refund at no additional charge for all flights departing between April 23 and 29, 2025, to/from Srinagar. Moreover, customers can make their first schedule change at no additional charge, including waiver of penalty or fare difference, for travel within seven days from their original date,” said a representative of Air Akasa.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and doing everything possible to assist our customers in every way we can. In view of the emergent situation, we have taken steps to keep the fares moderated. Our priority remains safety of our customers and offering efficient services,” read a press statement issued by IndiGo.