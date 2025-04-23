Pahalgam terror attack: 'Hunt down terrorists, not time to do partisan politics' Kharge urges Union government

BENGALURU: AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge on Wednesday urged PM Narendra Modi-led government to hunt down perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack, adding that "it is not the time to do politics."
While addressing a joint press conference along with AICC functionary Pawan Khera, and KPCC president D K Shivakumar, Kharge said that a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting has been called at the AICC head quarters in New Delhi on Thursday at 11 am to discuss the issue. He added that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will cut short his US visit to attend the meet.
"We urge the Union government to use all its strength to hunt down the terrorists. It has been almost 22 hours now. It's not the time to do politics over the incident. Congress will stand by the government in its efforts," he said.
"The dastardly killing of innocent, unsuspecting tourists by terrorists in Pahalgam yesterday around 2:30 pm has deeply hurt, shocked, and saddened us all. The Congress Party unequivocally condemns this cowardly act of terror and those responsible for it in the strongest possible terms. This attack is a direct assault on the unity and integrity of our nation," he elaborated.
He pointed out that since the horrific Chittisinghpura massacre in 2000, Tuesday's incident occurred in Kashmir is among the most brazen and outrageous attempts by terrorists and separatist forces.
"We firmly reiterate, those who murder unarmed and innocent civilians cannot be human," he remarked.
Kharge claimed that Congress leaders have spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
"This is not a time for partisan politics. It is a moment for collective resolve to ensure justice for those who lost their lives and for their grieving families, by bringing the perpetrators of this terror attack to justice," he stated.
"We have certain information but will not going to reveal at this moment. At the all party meeting all the issues will be discussed. The government can take or reject suggestions on further action," he clarified.
Kharge said that he has spoken to the family members of the two victims hailing from Karnataka -- Manjunath and Bharat Bhushan. "I personally spoke to both the grieving wives of the victims and offered my condolences to them," he said.
He pointed out that the Karnataka Cabinet also deputed Labour Minister Santosh Lad, who is meeting victims in J&K, and he is meeting nearly 200 tourists from Karnataka. Lad is also arranging flights back for to the state for them. "I also requested CM Omar Abdullah to make arrangements for every tourist who wants to return. Our Home Minister also promised me that he shall also look after that," he said.
"This is a direct attack on the Indian State which left the entire nation is in a shock. A Pakistani terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility. We must give a befitting response. We are all one and we will fight. There should not be claims without doing or without properly managing (the situation in Kashmir) and finger-pointing," he stated.
"We also expect the government to hold discussions with all political parties to address the challenge of terrorism in a spirit of consensus once the necessary actions have been taken and full information has been obtained. They should call an All-Party meeting and take some advice. This is not politics, and we don’t want politics in this situation," he advised.
"Congress Party is committed to coordination and cooperation with the government to eliminate terrorism from its roots. We have consistently confronted terrorism and separatism, and our top leadership has even sacrificed their lives in this fight," he stated.
The government must do everything possible to maintain tourists’ confidence in the security arrangements of Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the Amarnath Yatra which is about to begin in a few days as every year, lakhs of tourists take part in it, he suggested.
"Earlier there have been such attacks in the Yatra also. So the Yatris should be protected well and security should be tightened," he cautioned.
"The summer season has just begun, and this is the time when tourists start visiting the region. Tourism is also the biggest source of income for Jammu and Kashmir's economy and its people. People of Kashmir depend only on tourism. So, this year’s economy has collapsed. The Government of India should help them now. At this moment, we are all one. We will be one against the terrorists," he stated.