Pahalgam terror attack: 'Hunt down terrorists, not time to do partisan politics' Kharge urges Union government

BENGALURU: AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge on Wednesday urged PM Narendra Modi-led government to hunt down perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack, adding that "it is not the time to do politics."

While addressing a joint press conference along with AICC functionary Pawan Khera, and KPCC president D K Shivakumar, Kharge said that a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting has been called at the AICC head quarters in New Delhi on Thursday at 11 am to discuss the issue. He added that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will cut short his US visit to attend the meet.

"We urge the Union government to use all its strength to hunt down the terrorists. It has been almost 22 hours now. It's not the time to do politics over the incident. Congress will stand by the government in its efforts," he said.

"The dastardly killing of innocent, unsuspecting tourists by terrorists in Pahalgam yesterday around 2:30 pm has deeply hurt, shocked, and saddened us all. The Congress Party unequivocally condemns this cowardly act of terror and those responsible for it in the strongest possible terms. This attack is a direct assault on the unity and integrity of our nation," he elaborated.

He pointed out that since the horrific Chittisinghpura massacre in 2000, Tuesday's incident occurred in Kashmir is among the most brazen and outrageous attempts by terrorists and separatist forces.

"We firmly reiterate, those who murder unarmed and innocent civilians cannot be human," he remarked.