Shutdown in Kashmir, Jammu against Pahalgam terror attack; first time in 35 years

SRINAGAR: A complete shutdown is being observed in both Kashmir and Jammu regions in protest against a brutal militant attack on tourists in the Baisaran area of Pahalgam in J&K’s Anantnag district. The attack, which took place on Tuesday, claimed the lives of 28 people—mostly tourists—and left several others injured.

This shutdown marks the first such protest in the Kashmir Valley against a terror attack in 35 years.

Shops, business establishments, and fuel stations remained closed in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley. Public transport was sparse, although private vehicles were seen on the roads. While private schools were shut, government schools remained open.

The bandh has been jointly called by groups including the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF), religious group Muttahida Majlis Ulema (MMU), and J&K’s Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam.

In a statement, the Grand Mufti condemned the attack, saying, “Such acts of terror and violence are unacceptable and have no place in our society. I urge everyone to stand united against terrorism and work towards creating a peaceful and harmonious community.”

In Jammu as well, the shutdown received strong support. The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Arun Gupta, along with the Jammu Bar Association, called for a complete bandh. The shutdown witnessed similar scenes across Jammu city and other major areas.