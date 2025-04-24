BJP workers assault journalist in Kathua for asking questions regarding security lapses in Pahalgam

In the meantime, he said Himanshu was joined by many others including Ravinder Singh, Ashwani Sharma, Manjit Singh, Tony and Parveen Chuna and they pounced and roughed him in full public view.

Sharma said he was saved by the Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravinder Singh who later admitted him to Government Medical College hospital for treatment.

A group of senior journalists met the Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua Shobhit Saxena and sought appropriate action including registration of an FIR against the accused and their arrest.

The journalists, wearing black bands on their arms, also held a protest demonstration against the incident at Shaheedi chowk in Kathua this evening and announced boycotting all BJP programmes till the party takes action against the accused.

Some journalists also staged a protest outside the press club in Jammu in solidarity with the protesting colleagues of Kathua.

Meanwhile, the Pradesh Congress Committee strongly condemned the attack on Sharma and said his only crime was that he asked certain “undesirable questions” over the security situation in the wake of growing terror attacks.

“Now asking questions by journalists has become a great sin. What can be more unfortunate and condemnable that even a well known journalist of a national daily is not safe,” PCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said in a statement.

He demanded an apology from the BJP president J P Nadda over the incident and appropriate action against the accused.