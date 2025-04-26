Haryana government assures safety for Kashmiri students facing harassment following Pahalgam attack

CHANDIGARH: Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) alleged that several Kashmiri students harassed and assaulted by fringe elements in Ambala district of Haryana. Haryana government, in response, has assured their safety and security.
Meanwhile, more than 100 Kashmiri students have returned to their state from Punjab following the Pahalgam terror attack; the Punjab State Women's Commission took notice of the sudden surge in hostility towards Kashmiri citizens after a girl student alleged harassment post the recent terror attack.
National Convenor of the Association Nasir Khuehami claimed that they have taken up the matter with the concerned authorities and brought it to the attention of the Advisor to the Chief Minister of Haryana for immediate action.
"We have been informed that Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has instructed the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and the district administration to maintain close contact with educational institutions to promptly address any concerns and to provide Kashmiri students with a sense of safety and reassurance," he said.
Khuehami claimed that CM Saini has further directed that adequate measures be taken to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of Kashmiri students studying across various colleges and universities in the state.
"We have received assurance at highest level that, Haryana Government is closely monitoring the situation and remain in constant touch with the affected students to provide all possible support. We are committed to ensuring that students feel secure and are able to pursue their education without fear or intimidation," he claimed.
He further said that they have informed that following the unfortunate incident in Ambala, urgent steps have been initiated at the highest level.
Khuehami claimed that following targeted attack on 110 Kashmiri students inside the hostel premises of Universal Group of Institutions at Dera Bassi in Punjab, the college administration asked the students to return to Kashmir for their safety.
"The students were sent in two buses with police protection provided by Punjab Police up to Jammu. But they were stopped near Udhampur, where local police have stopped the buses after intervention they have been allowed to travel and are en route to Kashmir from Punjab," he said.
In another related incident, the Punjab State Women Commission took suo motu cognizance of a Kashmiri girl student who claimed that she was harassed by some locals in Mohali in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.
The girl Kashmiri student in Kharar claimed that some locals abused and harassed her and her friend on Wednesday.
The chairperson of the commission Raj Gill yesterday wrote to Senior Superintendent of Police of SAS Nagar SSP Deepak Pareek to inquire about the incident and submit a report.
"Strict warning has been issued in general to who so ever try to harass the students, will face legal action. I am personally in touch with all the students from Kashmir and reassured them of their safety and safe place for their study," Gill said in a post on X.
On the other hand, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ropar Range), Harcharan Singh Bhullar visited various educational institutions in Mohali and held meetings with their faculties and management regarding the safety of outstation students.
Bhullar also asked the students to beware of the false propaganda spreading on social media.
SSP Pareek assured students that PCR vehicles have been deployed in and around the campus where non-local students are staying in hostels and he further said that areas wth private PG and hostels are also being patrolled.
Meanwhile, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini had on Friday directed that adequate measures be taken to ensure the safety and security of Kashmiri students studying in various colleges and universities across the state.
At present 1,157 such students are pursuing their education in different educational institutions in Haryana.
CM Saini instructed the district administration to maintain close contact with educational institutions to address any concerns and provide students with a sense of safety and reassurance.
On Thursday Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi directed officials across the state to ensure law and order is strictly maintained as he chaired a video conference with all Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police stressing that the state government’s top priority is "maintaining peace, harmony, and brotherhood."
During the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sumita Misra issued instructions to district administrations to ensure the safety and support of Kashmiri students enrolled in colleges and universities across the state.