Haryana government assures safety for Kashmiri students facing harassment following Pahalgam attack

CHANDIGARH: Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) alleged that several Kashmiri students harassed and assaulted by fringe elements in Ambala district of Haryana. Haryana government, in response, has assured their safety and security.

Meanwhile, more than 100 Kashmiri students have returned to their state from Punjab following the Pahalgam terror attack; the Punjab State Women's Commission took notice of the sudden surge in hostility towards Kashmiri citizens after a girl student alleged harassment post the recent terror attack.

National Convenor of the Association Nasir Khuehami claimed that they have taken up the matter with the concerned authorities and brought it to the attention of the Advisor to the Chief Minister of Haryana for immediate action.

"We have been informed that Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has instructed the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and the district administration to maintain close contact with educational institutions to promptly address any concerns and to provide Kashmiri students with a sense of safety and reassurance," he said.

Khuehami claimed that CM Saini has further directed that adequate measures be taken to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of Kashmiri students studying across various colleges and universities in the state.

"We have received assurance at highest level that, Haryana Government is closely monitoring the situation and remain in constant touch with the affected students to provide all possible support. We are committed to ensuring that students feel secure and are able to pursue their education without fear or intimidation," he claimed.

He further said that they have informed that following the unfortunate incident in Ambala, urgent steps have been initiated at the highest level.