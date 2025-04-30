Pahalgam terror attack: PM Modi must act strongly, not dilly dally, says Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday that those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack must pay the price for what they have done and Prime Minister Narendra Modi must act strongly now and not dilly dally on the action.

Addressing the media at the AICC headquarters here, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said those behind the Pahalgam attack must also be made to realise they cannot do this to India.

He said the government has the opposition's 100 per cent support and Modi has to take action and not dilly-dally.

"The prime minister has to take action. Action has to be clear and strong. The prime minister must not dilly dally and needs to act. He can act in whatever time frame he thinks necessary," Gandhi said.