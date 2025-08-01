‘Samsung’ has parents named ‘iPhone’ in Bihar

PATNA: Days after a residential certificate was issued in Bihar for pet dog named “Dog Babu”, a fresh case of a similar bizarre income certificate form has emerged from Jehanabad district, listing the applicant’s name as “Samsung” and the names of his parents as “iPhone” and “Smartphone.”

The income certificate form also listed the family’s residence as “gaddha,” (pit). A widely circulated photo of the reported form shows the parents listed as “iPhone” and “Smartphone.”

When the application reached the Modanganj block office, officials were stunned and promptly informed the Circle Officer (CO) of Modanganj.

When contacted, Circle Officer, Modanganj, Mohammad Asif Hussain said, “Upon reviewing the form, it appeared to be a prank. The form has been rejected. But strict legal action will be taken against such pranksters.”

He said a formal complaint has been filed with the cyber police in Jehanabad and investigation started. “We have taken a strong exception to such incidents,” he told this reporter over the phone on Thursday.

A day earlier, a similar incident was reported from East Champaran district where an application form was submitted for a residence certificate in the name of ‘Sonalika Tractor’ by using photo of Bhojpuri actress Monalisa. While the name of the applicant who applied for the residence certificate was written as ‘Sonalika Tractor’ and mother’s name as ‘Car Devi’, an official posted at Chauradano police station said.

To make it more scandalous, the applicant wrote his father’s name as ‘Swaraj Tractor’ and the mother’s name as ‘Car Devi’. As soon as the officials came to know about this strange application, they immediately started the investigation.