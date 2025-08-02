Power play: Gujarat BJP high command to finalise its State party president, cabinet overhaul likely to follow

AHMEDABAD: With the Gujarat BJP leadership in limbo and cabinet expansion hanging under fire, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has landed in Delhi on August 2 to hold crucial talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At the heart of the discussions lies the long-delayed appointment of the new state party president, a decision that now appears imminent, with ripple effects expected in the state cabinet soon after.

In a fast-moving political development, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on August 2 reached Delhi, setting the stage for high-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid growing buzz around the Gujarat BJP president’s appointment and the long-pending cabinet expansion.

The visit comes at a time when the BJP high command is said to have zeroed in on pushing through critical organisational changes that have been hanging in the balance for months.

Barely hours before Patel's arrival in the capital, BJP national president JP Nadda, national general secretary (organization) BL Santosh, and Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, who is also serving as the Gujarat election observer huddled in a closed-door meeting.