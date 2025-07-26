Important to defeat BJP in its 'main base': Rahul Gandhi tells Gujarat Congress leaders; slams EC as 'biased umpire'

ANAND: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday assured the district unit chiefs of his party in Gujarat that their opinions will be taken into account while selecting poll candidates.

Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, during his address at the Congress' district presidents' training camp under the 'Sangathan Sujan Abhiyan' (campaign to strengthen the party organisation), also slammed the Election Commission for being "biased" and asserted it was important to defeat the BJP in its "main base" of Gujarat.

The party has organised the camp for the newly-appointed presidents of District Congress Committees at a resort near Anand city in view of the 2027 state assembly elections.

The camp, aimed to prepare a road map for the party's Mission 2027, will conclude on July 28.

Rahul Gandhi guided the district presidents and assured that the leadership is fully with the party workers, Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda told reporters after the meeting.

"Rahul Gandhi asked us to take up issues concerning people. He assured that city and district unit chiefs will be consulted before candidates for various elections are chosen," Rajkot Congress chief Rajdeepsinh Jadeja said.