Backing Rahul, Siddaramaiah warns ‘Bihar is next’, accuses BJP, ECI of electoral misconduct

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has echoed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of large-scale electoral misconduct by the BJP, accusing the ruling party at the Centre of manipulating voter lists and undermining democratic institutions, including the Election Commission of India.

In an interview with PTI Videos, Siddaramaiah said Rahul was telling the truth when he alleged that genuine voters were being removed from electoral rolls while fake names were being added. "Such things have happened in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Karnataka," he claimed and expressed his apprehension, "they are planning to do it in Bihar also."

The Chief Minister accused the BJP of mischief and alleged that this manipulation was happening across the country. He came down heavily on the Election Commission, saying it is no longer functioning as an independent constitutional body.

"The Election Commission is working under the direction of the central government. It's not independent. Election Commission has to function independently and fairly, but it is not doing so," the Chief Minister said.

Declaring that democracy is under threat, Siddaramaiah announced that the Congress would launch a nationwide campaign to expose these alleged irregularities and demand reforms to protect the integrity of the electoral process.