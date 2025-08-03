West Bengal CM Mamata to hold virtual meet with TMC MPs on Aug 4 amid Parliament logjam over SIR

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister and the Trinamool Congress Chairperson, Mamata Banerjee, is scheduled to hold an important virtual meeting with her party’s Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs on August 4.

The meeting assumes political significance for several reasons, as it coincides with the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament.

Since the beginning of the monsoon session on July 21, the Trinamool Congress has been particularly vocal about the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, both inside and outside of the Parliament.

A section of the Opposition parties considers the SIR process as a ‘conspiracy’ to exclude names of Opposition voters from the voter lists.