Centre eyes sports bill passage as Parliament stalls over SIR discussion demand

Even as the gridlock in Parliament proceedings continues, the Union government is expected to push for the passage of the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, on Monday.

The move comes amid growing tensions between the treasury benches and the Opposition, which has been demanding a debate on the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar. However, the ruling NDA government says a debate on the issue is unlikely.

The sports bill, which is listed for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha, seeks to introduce greater transparency and accountability in the functioning of national sports federations and governing bodies.

Another bill that is listed for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha is the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill.

Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, the government is expected to move a resolution from Home Minister Amit Shah seeking an extension of the President’s Rule in Manipur for another six months, starting August 13. The northeastern state has been under central rule amid the ongoing ethnic tensions and violence since May 2023.

With both Houses set to take up politically sensitive matters, Monday is likely to witness continued disruptions unless a consensus is reached on the Opposition’s demand for a discussion on SIR.