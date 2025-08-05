Mortal remains of Shibu Soren to be laid to rest at ancestral village with full state honours

RANCHI: The mortal remains of veteran tribal leader and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) co-founder Shibu Soren, fondly known as 'Dishom Guru', will be laid to rest with full state honours at his ancestral village Nemra in Ramgarh district on Tuesday, officials said.

Guruji, as he was popularly known, breathed his last at a private hospital in Delhi on Monday and tall political figures and leaders like President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the departed soul there.

Preparations are in full swing for the last rites of the former chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP at his native place in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, around 70 km from the state's capital Ranchi, the officials said.

Soren, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha co-founder, who was undergoing treatment at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for over a month for kidney-related problems, died at the age of 81. His last rites will be performed on Tuesday afternoon.

Senior administrative officials, including Ramgarh deputy commissioner and the SP, visited Nemra to take stock of the preparations.

Special traffic arrangements have been made for the funeral as several political leaders, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and others are likely to participate.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom has descended on Nemra village after Guruji's demise.