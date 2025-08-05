Tej Pratap Yadav floats new alliance with five regional parties ahead of Bihar polls

PATNA: Tej Pratap Yadav, expelled RJD MLA and elder son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad, on Tuesday announced a new political front with five regional parties, including Vikas Vanchit Insaan Party (VVIP) ahead of the state assembly elections due in later this year.

Speaking to presspersons, the former Bihar minister Tej Pratap said apart from Team Tej Pratap and VVIP, the new coalition includes Wajib Adhikar Party (WAP), Bhojpuria Jan Morcha (BJM), Pragatisheel Janata Party (PJP) and Sanyukt Kisan Vikas Party (SKVP). The alliance will contest the forthcoming assembly elections in the state.

“We will fight the election together. We have formally entered into an alliance for the Bihar assembly elections,” he said, adding that they would sit together to discuss other things later. Senior leaders from each party were present at the event and extended support for each other.

Referring to his old association with Pradeep Nishad, an influential leader of fishermen community in Uttar Pradesh and friend-turned foe of VIP chief Mukesh Sahani, Tej Pratap said, “We have been old friends. Our objective is very clear. We will fighter together for social justice, social rights and comprehensive change.”

He said that the new alliance would follow principles laid down by social icons such as Ram Manohar Lohia, Jayaprakash Narayan and Karpoori Thakur and would try to come up to expectations of the poor and deprived sections of the society. “Our focus will be on all round development of Bihar,” he told the media.

He extended an open invitation to Congress and RJD to come under an umbrella to dethrone BJP-JD(U) government in Bihar. He did not rule out possibility of other political outfits joining the political group in the state before the elections.