SC orders states to survey orphaned kids denied education

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed all states to survey orphaned children who were denied education under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and K V Viswanathan further asked the Centre to consider including data of such children in the upcoming census, scheduled to be carried out in 2027.

The apex court was hearing a plea raising concerns for orphans in need of care and protection.

The bench further directed the states to survey orphaned children who had been granted admission in schools under the provisions of the 2009 Act.

The petitioner said schemes of the Centre and the state governments for protection and care of orphans were inadequate, requiring consideration.

"States to make a survey of the orphan children who have already been granted admission under the provisions of the Act as well as a survey of the children who have been denied such right to free and compulsory education under the Act and if so, for what reasons," the top court said.

The states would have to return with their respective affidavits.

With the survey and data collection going on, the bench asked for simultaneous efforts to ensure deserving children got admissions in neighbourhood schools.

The bench granted four weeks to the authorities to comply with the directions.