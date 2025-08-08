After users complain of disruption, EC says websites up and running, electoral rolls can be downloaded

At a press conference on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi cited EC's data to claim that over 1 lakh votes were stolen in an Assembly constituency in Karnataka, with 11,965 duplicate voters in the segment, 40,009 voters with fake and invalid addresses, 10,452 bulk voters or single address voters, 4,132 voters with invalid photos and 33,692 voters misusing Form 6 of new voters.

Responding to his allegations, the chief electoral officers of three states on Thursday asked Gandhi to share the names of electors he claimed were either included or excluded wrongfully from the voter lists, along with a signed declaration for the poll authorities to initiate "necessary proceedings" in the matter.

The poll panel said if he believes in his analysis and feels that his allegations against it are true, he should have "no problem" in signing the declaration.

Sources in the poll authority said that if Gandhi is not able to give the declaration, he should "apologise to the nation for his absurd allegations," reported PTI.