BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for alleging poll fraud, accuses him of attacking Election Commission

NEW DELHI: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, came under fire on Friday from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after he alleged poll fraud against the Election Commission of India (ECI). BJP leaders accused him of tarnishing the image of a constitutional institution.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan referred to Gandhi as a “bayan-bahadur” (a person who is brave in making baseless statements) and accused him of carrying out a systematic and deliberate attack on the ECI as part of what he described as a wider conspiracy against India’s constitutional bodies and the Constitution itself.

In a post on ‘X’, Pradhan stated, “The ideologically hollow Congress party is systematically attacking constitutional institutions. It cannot be ruled out that there is a larger conspiracy against India's democracy and Constitution behind this calculated deceit.”

Pradhan further criticised the Congress and the Gandhi family, saying, “The Election Commission is good when the Congress wins and is biased when it is defeated. Rahul Gandhi needs to understand that his family's victory is not the definition of democracy.” He also invoked the Emergency period, describing it as a dark chapter in the family’s political legacy.