Uttarakhand grapples with 18,464 disasters in nine years; averaging of over 2,000 annually

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand is grappling with an alarming surge in natural calamities, experiencing an average of over 2,000 disasters annually. In the past nine years alone, a staggering 18,464 incidents have impacted residents across the Himalayan state, leading to significant loss of life and property from events ranging from cloudbursts to flash floods.
The state's Disaster Management Department meticulously tracks a wide array of incidents, including road accidents, fires, landslides, earthquakes, floods, insect attacks, avalanches, heavy rainfall, lightning strikes, hailstorms, gales, drownings, wild animal attacks, cloudbursts, forest fires, disease outbreaks, and electrocutions.
"We collect comprehensive data on fatalities, injuries, and missing persons, alongside records of partially and completely damaged homes," stated Vinod Kumar Suman, Secretary of the State Disaster Management Department. "Our figures from 2015 to 2024 indicate an average of 2,051 disasters occurring each year."
The data reveals that heavy rainfall and flash floods are the most prevalent threats, accounting for 12,758 incidents. Landslides also pose a significant challenge, with over 4,000 occurrences across various districts. Cloudbursts have been recorded 67 times, with Pauri district experiencing the highest number. For instance, Uttarkashi district reported 1,525 incidents over nine years, including landslides, floods, and avalanches, but only one cloudburst.
Secretary Suman highlighted the ongoing mitigation efforts, stating, "We strive to minimize the impacts of these natural disasters. Treatment work is underway in landslide-prone areas, and continuous studies are being conducted to improve our response."
The destructive power of nature has left thousands homeless. According to sources within the State Disaster Management Department, between 2015 and 2024, a total of 3,667 concrete and rudimentary houses were completely destroyed. Additionally, 9,556 pucca homes and 5,390 thatched houses sustained partial damage.