SIR row: No rule to publish separate list of names missing from draft roll, ECI tells SC

NEW DELHI: Opposing the application filed by ADR seeking the publication of a list of persons not included in the draft roll, the Election Commission of India (ECI) -- by filing an affidavit -- told the Supreme Court that it was not prescribed under rules to publish a separate list of persons not included in the draft electoral roll.

The apex court's two-judge bench, headed by Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymala Bagchi, is scheduled to hear on August 12, Tuesday, a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of Bihar SIR.

This was the third affidavit filed by the Commission in response to a notice to the Supreme Court on an application filed by NGO, Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), claiming 65 lakh voters in Bihar during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls have been left without disclosing reasons.

"It is not required under the Rules to furnish the reasons for the non-inclusion of persons in the draft Roll. It has shared the draft roll with the political parties," the ECI in its fresh affidavit told the apex court.

The persons not included in the draft have the option of submitting a declaration for inclusion.

Pleading to the SC for dismissing the batch of pleas in Bihar SIR issue, the ECI clarified that such electors would be afforded a reasonable opportunity of being heard and furnishing of relevant documents.

"As a matter of policy and in strict adherence to the principles of natural justice, no deletion of any elector's name from the draft electoral roll of Bihar published on August 1, 2025, as part of the Special Intensive Revision, would be undertaken without issuance of a prior notice and passing of a reasoned and speaking order by the competent authorit," the ECI told the apex court.

Dismissing the allegations, the EC, in an additional affidavit filed on Saturday, said, the safeguards against deletion have been reinforced by a robust two-tier appeal mechanism prescribed under the relevant rules, thereby ensuring that every elector has adequate recourse against any adverse action.

"The petitioners in the Bihar SIR case are attempting to mislead the court. The petitioners have come to court with unclean hands and deserve heavy costs to be imposed upon them," the ECI said.