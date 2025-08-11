Heated exchange erupts in RS over protest against ECI; Nadda condemns 'misconduct'

NEW DELHI: Following heated exchanges between opposition and treasury benches in Rajya Sabha over the issue of INDIA bloc's protest bloc against the Election Commission of India (ECI). Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha JP Nadda on Monday condemned opposition parties for their conduct and creating continuous disorder during the proceedings. He said that the Government has always been ready to discuss each important issue inside and outside Parliament democratically but it would not tolerate ‘anarchism’ and ‘obstructionism’ in the House.

“I want to make it clear to the House and through the House to the country that the Government under the leadership of Narendra Modi, has always been ready to discuss every issue inside or outside Parliament in a democratic manner,” said Nadda.

Blaming the opposition for frequent obstructions, he further added that the Government always makes efforts to cooperate and run the House democratically and conduct discussion on all important issues.

“Sadly, I have to say it on record that those who were champions of Manipur only obstructed the discussion on the Manipur bill but also voted against it. What they (Opposition) mean is that listen to them otherwise obstruction. This is not democracy. This is anarchism and obstructionism. They should keep this in mind that we are competent enough to conduct debate on every issue but we will not tolerate anarchism and obstructionism and we will run this House,” said Nadda.

The Leader of House made this remark as Opposition members walked out of the House over denial of opportunity to have discussion on various issues raised by them including detention of MPs during protest march towards ECI and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll in Bihar.