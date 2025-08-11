Heated exchange erupts in RS over protest against ECI; Nadda condemns 'misconduct'

NEW DELHI: Following heated exchanges between opposition and treasury benches in Rajya Sabha over the issue of INDIA bloc's protest bloc against the Election Commission of India (ECI). Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha JP Nadda on Monday condemned opposition parties for their conduct and creating continuous disorder during the proceedings. He said that the Government has always been ready to discuss each important issue inside and outside Parliament democratically but it would not tolerate ‘anarchism’ and ‘obstructionism’ in the House.
“I want to make it clear to the House and through the House to the country that the Government under the leadership of Narendra Modi, has always been ready to discuss every issue inside or outside Parliament in a democratic manner,” said Nadda.
Blaming the opposition for frequent obstructions, he further added that the Government always makes efforts to cooperate and run the House democratically and conduct discussion on all important issues.
“Sadly, I have to say it on record that those who were champions of Manipur only obstructed the discussion on the Manipur bill but also voted against it. What they (Opposition) mean is that listen to them otherwise obstruction. This is not democracy. This is anarchism and obstructionism. They should keep this in mind that we are competent enough to conduct debate on every issue but we will not tolerate anarchism and obstructionism and we will run this House,” said Nadda.
The Leader of House made this remark as Opposition members walked out of the House over denial of opportunity to have discussion on various issues raised by them including detention of MPs during protest march towards ECI and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll in Bihar.
Earlier, Opposition MPs reached the House as the debate was going on Manipur Bills during the post lunch session. Leader of Opposition (LoP) Malliarjun Kharge sought to raise the issue of their protest march. This led to an uproar from the treasury benches and Nadda urged the Chair not to record anything unrelated to the Bills.
Meanwhile, opposition MPs kept raising slogans against SIR, and many of them were in the Well of the House, as The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025 was taken up.
Later, Surendra Singh Nagar, who was in the Chair, allowed Kharge to speak, the Congress leader questioned how Bills were being passed in din. “Please clarify this, the Leader of the House is also here, when the House is not in order, and Bills are being passed, how can this happen in democracy? The House should be in order to have a discussion... This is a betrayal of democracy,” he said.
Responding to Kharge’s point, Nadda said, “Democracy should be protected, but this House cannot be held hostage. After all, it was discussed in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) that the Bills will be passed. Today, I am shocked at the role of the Opposition. Those who were talking about Manipur for the last two years, when the Bills were being passed, they were opposing it,” Nadda said.
His remarks irked opposition MPs, who staged a walkout from the House. The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025 was passed with a voice vote amid a walkout. The House was also adjourned for ten minutes amid uproar, before it resumed proceedings at 3 pm. The Rajya Sabha also returned the Manipur Appropriation Bill, 2025, and The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025 following a brief debate on the Bills in Opposition’s absence. The Rajya Sabha also gave its nod to 'The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2025' with voice vote without discussion.