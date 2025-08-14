President Murmu addresses nation on Independence Day eve; reiterates Viksit Bharat 2047 goal

NEW DELHI: President of India Droupadi Murmu, in her customary address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day on Thursday, lauded the country’s economic advancements, asserting that all-around economic growth, coupled with social initiatives, has firmly placed India on course to becoming a developed economy by 2047.
She also urged citizens to make a conscious decision to buy and use Indian-made products, invoking the Swadeshi spirit, which has inspired movements such as Make in India and the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. “Let us resolve to buy and use Indian products”, she asserted, emphasising that the government regards basic amenities of life as rightful entitlements of all citizens.
Describing India as the fastest growing among major global economies, the President noted, “In the economic field, our achievements are all the more noticeable. With a GDP growth rate of 6.5 percent in the last fiscal, India is the fastest growing among the major economies in the world.”
Notably, this statement from India’s top Constitutional post comes in the wake of a recent controversial remark by former US President Donald Trump, who referred to India as having a “dead economy”.
She stated that inflation is under control and exports are on the rise. “Even amid stress in the global economy, demand at home is pacing ahead. Inflation has remained under control. Exports are rising. All key indicators show the economy in the pink of health,” she added.
The President highlighted the government’s success in reducing poverty through effective governance. “A large number of people have been pulled out of poverty through good governance. The government has been running a series of welfare initiatives for the poor and also for those who have risen above the poverty line but are still vulnerable, so that they do not fall below it again.”
She linked economic growth to social spending, saying, “This is reflected in the rising expenditure on social services. Income inequality is reducing. Regional disparities are also disappearing. The States and regions, earlier known for weaker economic performance, are now showing their true potential and catching up with the front-runners.”
Addressing concerns surrounding India’s economic trajectory, President Murmu said the entrepreneurial spirit of business leaders, small and medium enterprises, and traders is commendable. “What was needed was removing the bottlenecks in the path of wealth creation. That is so visible when it comes to infrastructure development over the past decade. We have expanded and strengthened the National Highway network under the Bharatmala Pariyojana. The Railways too have innovated, introducing new types of trains and coaches equipped with latest technologies.”
She cited the inauguration of a new rail link in Jammu & Kashmir as a major milestone, adding that the new railway connectivity will enhance trade and tourism, unlocking fresh economic opportunities in the region.
The President also touched on the government’s efforts to manage rapid urbanisation. “India is rapidly urbanising with proper care being taken by the Government to improve the conditions of the cities,” she said, adding that metro rail services have expanded significantly over the last decade in numerous cities.
She urged the nation to remember the pain and trauma of Partition, “Today we observed Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas. Terrible violence was witnessed, and millions were forced to relocate due to Partition. Today, we pay tributes to the victims of the follies of history.”
Condemning a recent terror attack in Kashmir, she said, “This year we had to face the scourge of terrorism. Killing innocent citizens on holiday in Kashmir was cowardly and utterly inhuman. India responded in a decisive manner and with steely resolve”. She hailed the success of Operation Sindoor, describing it as a milestone in the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission for defence, “I believe, Operation Sindoor will go down in history as an example in humanity’s fight against terrorism. Our indigenous manufacturing has achieved the critical level that makes us self-sufficient in meeting many of our security requirements”.
On India’s unified response, she remarked, “In our response, what was most noticeable was our unity, which is also the most befitting response to those who wanted to divide us. Our unity was on display also in the multi-party delegations of the Members of Parliament that reached out to various nations to explain India’s position. The world has taken note of India’s stance, that we will not be the aggressor, but we will not hesitate to retaliate in defence of our citizens”.
The President spoke extensively about the government’s commitment to the upliftment of marginalised communities. “The people belonging to a major segment of our society comprising Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes and other communities are shedding the tag of the marginalised as the government has been actively helping them realise their social and economic aspirations with several initiatives.” She lauded the progress in healthcare under Ayushman Bharat, calling it the largest scheme of its kind in the world.
Focusing on India’s achievements in the digital sector, she said, “More than half of the total number of digital transactions in the world takes place in India. These developments have created a vibrant digital economy whose contribution to the country’s GDP is increasing year on year”.
Looking ahead, the President highlighted India’s ambitions in the field of artificial intelligence, “As we aspire to become a global-AI-hub by 2047, our focus will remain on making the best use of the advances in technology for the common people, to improve their lives by improving governance.”
She stressed the importance of inclusive development, stating, “Development serves the purpose only when it helps those on the margins and opens new opportunities for them. Moreover, we are increasing our self-reliance in every area possible. This has added to our self-confidence and increased the momentum of our journey towards becoming Viksit Bharat”.
Reflecting on the historical significance of 15th August, she said, “15th August is a date etched in Indians’ collective memory.” Despite challenges, she praised India’s transition into a strong democracy, “India had the oldest republics in the world. It is rightly acknowledged as the mother of democracy. When we adopted the Constitution, it provided the edifice of democracy. We built democratic institutions that strengthened the practice of democracy. We prize our Constitution and our democracy above everything else”.
She noted the government's initiatives for youth development, and commended Shubhanshu Shukla’s journey to the International Space Station, calling it an inspiration to the younger generation.
On women’s empowerment, she stated, “Our daughters are our pride. They are breaching barriers in every field, including in the areas of defence and security. Sports are among important indicators of excellence, empowerment and potential.” She cited the example of two Indian women – one 19 and the other 38 – who were finalists in the FIDE Women’s World Cup in chess, adding, “With ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’, the empowerment of women is no longer a slogan but a reality.”
She expressed optimism about India’s future, “India is moving ahead at a faster pace towards realising its true potential.”
She affirmed that this journey is underpinned by sustained good governance and a strong stance against corruption. Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, she reminded the nation, “Corruption and hypocrisy ought not to be inevitable products of democracy,” and called upon citizens to take a pledge to uphold Gandhi’s vision and eliminate corruption.