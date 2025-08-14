President Murmu addresses nation on Independence Day eve; reiterates Viksit Bharat 2047 goal

NEW DELHI: President of India Droupadi Murmu, in her customary address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day on Thursday, lauded the country’s economic advancements, asserting that all-around economic growth, coupled with social initiatives, has firmly placed India on course to becoming a developed economy by 2047.

She also urged citizens to make a conscious decision to buy and use Indian-made products, invoking the Swadeshi spirit, which has inspired movements such as Make in India and the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. “Let us resolve to buy and use Indian products”, she asserted, emphasising that the government regards basic amenities of life as rightful entitlements of all citizens.

Describing India as the fastest growing among major global economies, the President noted, “In the economic field, our achievements are all the more noticeable. With a GDP growth rate of 6.5 percent in the last fiscal, India is the fastest growing among the major economies in the world.”

Notably, this statement from India’s top Constitutional post comes in the wake of a recent controversial remark by former US President Donald Trump, who referred to India as having a “dead economy”.

She stated that inflation is under control and exports are on the rise. “Even amid stress in the global economy, demand at home is pacing ahead. Inflation has remained under control. Exports are rising. All key indicators show the economy in the pink of health,” she added.