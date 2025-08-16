PM Modi to address meeting of NDA MPs on August 19, ahead of VP election

NEW DELHI: As the Vice Presidential election nears, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has scheduled a crucial meeting on Tuesday morning within the Parliament premises to finalize its Vice Presidential candidate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, entrusted by the NDA to make the final decision on the Vice President candidate is expected to address the alliance's MPs from both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha during the Parliamentary Party meeting. The gathering will also touching upon the alliance’s legislative agendas and the upcoming Vice-Presidential election, with the BJP’s nominated NDA candidate for the post being a key focus.

The nomination process for the Vice President begins on August 21, and the BJP-nominated NDA consensus candidate is likely to file their nomination on the same day. They are expected to be accompanied by a majority of senior NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Modi and Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states such as Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

A top-ranked source indicated that the RSS’s influence in selecting the consensus candidate appears unavoidable, particularly in light of PM Modi’s recent public praise for the Sangh from the Red Fort.