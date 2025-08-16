PM Modi to address meeting of NDA MPs on August 19, ahead of VP election

NEW DELHI: As the Vice Presidential election nears, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has scheduled a crucial meeting on Tuesday morning within the Parliament premises to finalize its Vice Presidential candidate.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, entrusted by the NDA to make the final decision on the Vice President candidate is expected to address the alliance's MPs from both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha during the Parliamentary Party meeting. The gathering will also touching upon the alliance’s legislative agendas and the upcoming Vice-Presidential election, with the BJP’s nominated NDA candidate for the post being a key focus.
The nomination process for the Vice President begins on August 21, and the BJP-nominated NDA consensus candidate is likely to file their nomination on the same day. They are expected to be accompanied by a majority of senior NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Modi and Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states such as Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.
A top-ranked source indicated that the RSS’s influence in selecting the consensus candidate appears unavoidable, particularly in light of PM Modi’s recent public praise for the Sangh from the Red Fort.
The NDA MPs’ meeting follows the BJP Parliamentary Board’s meeting, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday evening. Chaired by Prime Minister Modi, the Board’s meeting will include senior BJP leaders such as party chief JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the BJP headquarters. The discussions will cover both the party’s organisational elections and the Vice Presidential poll.
Meanwhile, the BJP has reportedly instructed all its MPs to ensure their presence in Delhi between September 6 and 9 for a party workshop at the headquarters, which is expected to focus on the Vice-Presidential polls and other organizational matters. The election was necessitated after the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar last month, citing health concerns.
Congress to field VP candidate
Sources suggest that the NDA’s Vice Presidential nomination will be a show of strength, with nearly all top alliance leaders, including Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states, Union Cabinet Ministers, MPs, and national office-bearers, present during the filing of nominations on August 21. This display is seen as a clear message to the Congress-led Opposition under the INDIA Bloc ahead of the election. Despite lacking the numbers to secure a win, the Opposition is also expected to field a candidate for the post.
BJP insiders have hinted that the next Vice President will likely be from the party, with a strong background in the RSS and BJP organization. Unlike the selection of Jagdeep Dhankhar, caste is not expected to be a determining factor this time. Additionally, the BJP may initiate outreach to Opposition parties through senior leaders like Rajnath Singh to build consensus and potentially ensure an unopposed election for its candidate. However, given the current political tensions, securing Opposition support appears unlikely.
A source noted, “This time, the BJP is working with proper consent and consultation with its key allies over the Vice-President, adhering to Alliance-Dharma.” The nomination papers for the NDA’s consensus candidate are also being prepared with proposers and supporters from NDA allies, further solidifying the alliance’s unified stance.