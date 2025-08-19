V-P election: More South vs South appears centring fight between Tamil, Andhra prides

NEW DELHI: Though BJP-led NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan has an edge as the strength of the electoral college works in his favour, the Opposition's pick—retired Justice B Sudershan Reddy—has added more regional nuance to the Vice Presidential candidature, turning it into a "South versus South" contest.

Interestingly, both the Congress-led INDIA bloc and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance are currently more electorally focused on South India than on the North. By turning the contest into one with stronger regional undertones, the Opposition's choice—despite being unlikely to win—has created a dilemma for one of NDA's key allies- the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Justice Reddy hails from Andhra Pradesh and it remains to be seen whether the TDP will choose to align with 'Tamil-Pride' or 'Andhra Pride'.

In South India, the electoral strength of regional parties often hinges on how well they navigate local political and caste-based equations. "Nobody can predict what the outcome of this VP election might be," remarked Reddy, the INDIA bloc's nominee for the Vice Presidential post—hinting that regional factors may play a hidden but significant role in the voting outcome.

After extensive deliberations and with an eye on turning the tables, the INDIA bloc strategically selected retired Justice B Sudershan Reddy to inject more regional dynamics into the race. As the BJP fielded a Tamil-origin OBC face—CP Radhakrishnan for the Vice Presidential post, it has politically cornered the INDIA bloc ally, DMK, ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

In a similarly shrewd counter-move, the Opposition picked Justice Reddy, who originally hails from undivided Andhra Pradesh to create a political dilemma for TDP. "This move certainly creates a dilemma for the N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party, a key BJP ally at the Centre. The question now is—will they lean towards Andhra Pradesh or Tamil Nadu?" commented Dr RK Verma, a veteran political analyst.