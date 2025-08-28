US reciprocal tariff: Outreach in 40 nations to ease textile sector stress

NEW DELHI: With textiles emerging as the worst-hit sector under the US’s reciprocal tariff regime, the government is moving in “war mode” to cushion the blow to the industry that employs over 45 million people.

Government sources told this newspaper that 40 key importing countries have been identified as part of efforts to diversify India’s textile exports. These markets, spread across North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Oceania, together account for nearly three-fourths of global demand for textiles and apparel.