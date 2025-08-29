US tariff mess | Talks still on at multiple levels: Government

NEW DELHI: With the 50% tariffs officially coming into force, New Delhi has intensified efforts to mitigate the fallout. According to a senior commerce ministry official, discussions are on with exporters as well as officials of the Trump administration.

“Engagements with exporters are going on. Official-level engagements between the two countries are also on,” the official said.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and the Ministry of Commerce are jointly coordinating efforts to cushion the impact on exporters.

Speaking to this newspaper, an official said the government is trying to find a way out of the tariff mess and seriously pursuing engagements at multiple levels —diplomatic, political and commercial. The official said the strategies include putting pressure on the Trump administration using the Democrats and businesses there. “Businesses are the ones who are suffering even in the US,” said the official.