Maratha quota stir: Jarange threatens to give up water from September 1

MUMBAI: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Sunday threatened to intensify his hunger strike from Sepetember 1 (Monday) by refusing to drink water, as part of his ongoing agitation demanding the inclusion of Marathas in the Other Backward Class (OBC) category.

Jarange Patil has been staging a protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, accompanied by thousands of Maratha supporters, to press for their reservation demands.

Speaking to the media, he said, “During the hunger strike, I was drinking water for the last two to three days. However, the state government is not taking our demands seriously and is merely buying time. Therefore, I have decided to intensify the protest by giving up water as well.”

He further said that historical records show Marathas and Kunbis are the same caste.

“According to the 1884 Hyderabad Gazette, based on a population survey and census, the term ‘Maratha’ does not appear anywhere in the Marathwada region, which was part of the Nizam regime.

Most people currently identified as Marathas were then classified as Kunbis. After independence and the merger of Marathwada with Maharashtra, old records were ignored, and new ones were created showing Kunbis as Marathas. The state government should accept the 1884 Hyderabad Gazette as an authentic document to establish the caste's genealogy. This would help Marathas from Marathwada obtain OBC certificates,” Jarange Patil demanded.