Maratha quota stir: Jarange threatens to give up water from September 1; BJP ministers raise EWS angle

"If Jarange restricts his demand to Marathwada, the government may examine it. But in Konkan, where I come from, Marathas and Kunbis have distinct identities and are content with their present status. Marathas cannot get quota benefits through the OBC category," Rane said.

The BJP leader also alleged Opposition NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar had funded Jarange's protest and said he could provide proof if the latter denied it.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach a solution continued at the state government level with Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil meeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis late Saturday night, sources said.

Vikhe Patil heads a cabinet sub-committee on issues related to the Maratha community's demand for reservation and its social, educational and economic condition.

The sub committee is expected to meet again during the day.

Fadnavis has said the government was trying to find a solution to the issue within the constitutional and legal framework.

Asked about Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's statement that all questions on the Maratha stir must be addressed to Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Jarange said the "Thackeray brand" and both brothers (Raj and Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray) are good.

But he (Raj) is a person who can easily believe what others say, the activist claimed.

In January last year, Jarange's march to Mumbai had stopped in Navi Mumbai following a request by the then government headed by Shinde who assured that quota demands would be met.

On Saturday, a delegation under retired HC judge Sandeep Shinde failed to get Jarange to call off the stir, with the latter steadfast on the demand that all Marathas of Marathwada be recognised as Kunbis for the purpose of quota.

Amid the area around the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus resembling a camp due to the presence of thousands of quota supporters, many of them sleeping and cooking on the footpaths and platforms alleging lack of amenities from the BMC, Jarange appealed that they not be considered as a "crowd".

"They have come here with a lot of pain," he said, while urging his supporters to park vehicles in designated spots and come to the protest site by train.

He also said meals should should be distributed through food trucks to the protesters at Vashi, Chembur, Sewri, Masjid Bunder and other places, wherever they are parking their vehicles.

"As the Agitation at Azad Maidan still continues, agitators are present at CSMT Junction Impacting traffic in the area and near by junctions. Motorist are advised to avoid these route and take an alternate route to reach their destination," the Mumbai Traffic Police said on X.