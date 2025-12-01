Shashi Tharoor misses key Congress meeting again as ties with party deepen strain

Thiruvananthapuram MP and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday missed yet another crucial party meeting, fueling speculation about his strained relationship with the Congress as the Winter Session of Parliament commenced. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, chaired by Sonia Gandhi on Sunday, was convened to finalise the party’s strategy for the session, which is expected to be dominated by debates on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls and national security in the wake of the recent Delhi blast.

“I didn’t skip it. I was on a plane coming from Kerala. That’s all,” Tharoor told reporters outside Parliament when asked about his absence. His office clarified that he was travelling with his 90-year-old mother at the time, while Congress general secretary KC Venugopal also missed the meeting, citing local body election commitments.