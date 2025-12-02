Pre-installed 'Sanchar Saathi' app violation of right to privacy: CPI(M) MPs

NEW DELHI: CPI(M) leaders on Tuesday raised concern over the 'Sanchar Saathi' application, which the smartphone makers have been asked to mandatorily pre-install on their devices, and called it a violation of the fundamental right to privacy, and an excuse for "mass surveillance."

CPI(M) Lok Sabha MP V Sivadasan, in a statement, condemned the directive and said the move is a direct violation of the fundamental right to privacy, a right upheld by the Supreme Court of India.

"The justification provided, cybersecurity and tracking lost or stolen phones, is merely a pretext for mass surveillance. Forcing every citizen to carry government-installed, undeletable software amounts to state intrusion into private lives," Sivadasan said.

"This is a disturbing attempt to normalise surveillance and weaken democratic freedoms under the guise of security. Security cannot be used to trample constitutional rights.

Citizens must have control over their own devices, and any monitoring tool should be voluntary, transparent, and strictly regulated," he said.

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha leader John Brittas wrote to Union communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and said compulsory pre-installation of the app, even if deletion is later permitted, undermines the very principle of informed consent and transforms the mobile phone into a potential instrument of continuous digital supervision.

"Government's clarification today that Sanchar Saathi is 'optional' is an eye-wash. True optionality can't coexist with compulsory factory pre-installation," Brittas said in a post on X.