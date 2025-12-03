Twelve Maoists, three jawans killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

RAIPUR: Twelve Maoists and three security personnel were killed during a gunfight in a major anti-Naxal operation in the West Bastar division area along the Bijapur–Dantewada inter-district border, some 420 km south of Raipur on Wednesday.

Two jawans also sustained injuries in an exchange of fire and their conditions were stated to be out of danger.

Bijapur district superintendent of police, Jitendra Yadav, said that, “Anti-Maoist search operation was launched by a joint team of Dantewada–Bijapur District Reserve Guard (DRG), the Special Task Force (STF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite unit CoBRA commandos. The encounter between security forces and Maoists ensued at around 9 AM in the region. The intermittent firing and search operation continues as a decisive aggressive offensive by the forces remains underway”.

According to Bastar range IGP Sundarraj Pattilingam, security forces have so far recovered 12 Maoist bodies besides arms and ammunition from the encounter scene. "A large cache of weapons including AK-47 rifles, Self Loading Rifles (SLR), Light Machine Gun (LMG), INSAS assault rifles, .303 rifles, explosives besides other items of Maoists have also been seized from the site. We are consistently monitoring and the situation remains under control,” he said.

Further operational details were not shared owing to the safety concerns of the personnel engaged in the anti-Maoist campaign on the ground.

Detailed information will be shared after the operation gets over, the IG stated.

The operation in the difficult geographical terrain was planned following the intelligence inputs, the officer added. Additional reinforcement has been rushed and the efforts are on to cordon-off the region, as the forces have intensified the search operation in and around the encounter scene.

The deceased jawans, head constable Monu Vadadi, constable Dukaru Gonde and constable Ramesh Sodi, belonged to the DRG Bijapur district. The injured DRG personnel assistant sub-inspector Janardan Korram and constable Somdev Yadav have been admitted in a hospital for immediate medical attention.